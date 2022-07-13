Man rapes his future wife

Pimpri: After getting married, the young man asked his future wife to show him her room. Later when she took her into the room he sexually abused her. He also threatened her. The incident took place on April 17 at around 9.30 pm at Dhavade, Bhosari.

Bhairam Achhilal Bedia (33, resident of Gulvevasti, Bhosari) was arrested by the police. A 29-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Bhosari police station. According to the police, the marriage of the plaintiff and the accused was arranged. Meanwhile, the plaintiff and the accused went for a walk. On his return, the accused went to her room saying that he wanted to see her room. There he tried to force himself on the young woman. When the girl refused, the accused sexually assaulted her, threatening to cut her wrist. Get married, the plaintiff said, and the accused threatened to look at them.