Man seriously got injured in an accident but nobody helped, instead took pictures

Armory (Gadchiroli): The craze for social media has grown to such an extent that anyone can capture an event on camera. No matter how serious the incident is, no one is aware of it. A similar incident took place on Vihirgaon-Lohara road on Monday. Instead of helping the laborer who had fallen off the bike, the commuters were taking photos of him. The critical person was in agony, while his companion pleaded for help. The next day, the injured laborer died during treatment.

Rupesh Changoji Tembhurne (45) Ra. Chamorshi Mal is the name of the deceased laborer. Rupesh Tembhurne of Chamorshi Mall in Armori taluka and his companion Dilip Janbandhu were finishing the construction work of the well when a motorbike slipped near Kukdi-Vihirgaon in the evening.

Rupesh was seriously injured in the accident. Dilip was asking for help by stopping people coming and going on the road so that his colleague could get help in time. But no one stopped, and people instead started talking pictures. Rupesh was lying injured for about an hour. When the relatives finally got the information about the accident, they rushed to the spot and rushed the injured Rupesh to a private hospital in Bramhapuri at 9 pm.

While on ventilator, his condition worsened and he died on Tuesday, May 24 at around 2:30 pm. If help had been given immediately after the accident, Rupesh might have survived, people said.