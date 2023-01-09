Man who vandalised St Michael's Church cemetery in Mahim arrested

Mumbai police Sunday arrested Kalamboli resident Dawood Ansari, 22, for allegedly attached to St Michael’s Church in Mahim on Saturday. The police had earlier registered an FIR in the matter and were looking for the accused. The police tracked down Ansari after analysing CCTV footage. He was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody. DCP (Zone V) Manoj Patil said, “We arrested Ansari from Kalamboli, involved in vandalising crosses at the cemetery. He works with his uncle who has a mattress shop in Navi Mumbai. So far there is no clarity on the reason behind his acts.”

The DCP said it was a serious offence and added that they are checking all angles, including the possibility of the accused working in conspiracy with someone else. He added that as per the video footage they found, Ansari was at the church for some time after the desecration and did not immediately flee from the spot. The police are trying to find out why he went to Mahim and if any of his relatives reside there.