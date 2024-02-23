Manohar Joshi Passes Away: Sanjay Raut Expresses Grief Over Death of Former Maharashtra CM; Uddhav Thackeray Cancels Buldhana Tour

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away in the early hours of Friday. He breathed his last at 3.02 am on February 23, 2024, at Hinduja Hospital. He was admitted to the Hospital on February 21 after he complained of uneasiness. He was diagnosed with a heart attack and was being treated in the intensive care unit. His death has left the Shiv Sena family in a state of shock. Shiv Sainiks are paying tribute to him. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut also expressed grief over Joshi's death.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is on a two-day visit to Vidarbha and has gone to various places in Buldhana district for the event. However, as soon as the news of Manohar Joshi's death came out, he cancelled all of today's events and left for Mumbai. "Even though we are on tour today, we are stopping the tour and leaving for Mumbai, from all over the state, from all over the country. An emotional tribute is being paid to Manohar Joshi," Raut said.

"From a corporator to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and even speaker of the Lok Sabha, he held high positions through the Shiv Sena. Joshi sir was the leader who created the world from nothing. He was our role model, a staunch Shiv Sainik. He was also a successful entrepreneur and Marathi people should learn entrepreneurship from him," Raut said.

"Balasaheb was criticised for making a Brahmin chief minister. But Balasaheb never saw anyone's caste, only saw their achievements. He lived till his last breath as a staunch Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb," Raut said.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray is on a two-day visit to Vidarbha on February 22 and 23 for a public interaction tour in Buldhana district. During this two-day visit, five public meetings of Uddhav Thackeray have been organized. However, all his programmes today have been cancelled and he is coming to Mumbai to pay his last respects to Manohar Joshi. He is accompanied by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and office-bearers.

Funeral with state honours

Joshi's mortal remains will be kept at his current residence W54 near Ruparel College, Matunga West, from 11 am to 2 pm for funeral services. The funeral procession will begin at 2 p.m. His body will be cremated with state honours at Dadar Crematorium.

Manohar Joshi's career

Former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was born on December 2, 1937, in Nandvi village in Raigad district. In 1995, he became the chief minister of the state during the coalition government. Manohar Joshi has served in various positions including corporator, mayor, member of legislative council, MLA, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, MP, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Members. He was not active in politics for the past few years due to illness. Manohar Joshi was a first-rung leader of the Shiv Sena. He was a close associate of Bal Thackeray.

