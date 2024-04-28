Manohar K Madhvi Arrested: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Detained by Thane Police in Extortion Case

Manohar K Madhvi, a former Navi Mumbai corporator, was apprehended by Thane police's crime branch for his alleged involvement in an extortion case. Previously embroiled in controversy after claiming pressure from a DCP to join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Madhvi was also expelled from Thane and Navi Mumbai by the police.

Known to be close to senior UBT Sena leaders, According to a Indian Express Report, Madhvi is accused of extorting money from a cable businessman based in Kalwa, as confirmed by a Thane police officer. Madhavi, has remained a controversial political leader of Shiv Sena in Navi Mumbai. Manohar Madhvi and his son Karan were among the 19 people who were arrested for rioting and vandalising NCP MLA Sandeep Naik’s car in 2019.