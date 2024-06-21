Manoj Jarange Accuses Maha Govt for Trying To Create Tension Between Maratha and OBC Communities

On Friday, activist Manoj Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of attempting to incite tension between the Maratha and OBC communities, vowing that he won’t “let it happen”. He claimed that there are 8-9 people within the government who harbor "hatred" for the Maratha community and assured that their names will be revealed to the public at the "right" time.

According to a report of PTI, He accused the government of promoting new leaders and sidelining others to create a rift between the Maratha and OBC communities, stating that those protesting for the non-dilution of the OBC quota are not at fault. Since June 13, OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmre have been fasting in the Jalna district, demanding the government scrap the draft notification that recognizes Kunbis as “sage soyare” (blood relatives) of Maratha community members. The agrarian Kunbi community currently enjoys OBC status in the state.

Jarange advocates for the implementation of the draft notification and issuance of Kunbi certificates to all Marathas, thereby making them eligible for quotas in government jobs and education.

“The Maratha community will not allow tension to simmer among communities in villages,” said Jarange. With few months to go for the assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Maratha community will “sink (politically)” those trying to create bad blood between the two social groups.

Jarange had on Thursday alleged that the state government's stand that the inclusion of ‘sage soyare’ term in the Maratha reservation notification will not stand legal scrutiny indicated that it was against such a provision.