Manoj Jarange criticizes Vijay Wadettiwar for opposing Maratha quota from OBC pool

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange criticized Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for his opposition to granting reservations to the Maratha community within the Other Backward Classes quota.

The Maratha community knows how he (Wadettiwar) changes his stand. He is supposed to give us justice but keeps making allegations against us. The OBCs are not standing behind leaders like him, Jarange alleged.

Attacking the Congress, Jarange said, I have never seen such an opposition party that does not allow the Marathas to be included in the OBC category. Jarange said Maratha youth are studying but some leaders are depriving them of opportunities by not providing reservations. He said some three to four persons have become the enemies of Maratha youth. Even the next five generations of Marathas will not pay heed to Wadettiwar, the quota activist claimed.

Recently, Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, cautioned the Maharashtra government not to be intimidated by Manoj Jarange's December 24 deadline regarding the Maratha quota. He emphasized the importance of avoiding a misguided course of action that could result in injustice to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Wadettiwar had also asked Maratha youth to concentrate on studies rather than following Jarange.