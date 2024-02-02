Manoj Jarange Defends Hunger Strike Threat Amidst Criticism from Raj Thackeray

The Maratha reservation dispute in Maharashtra has reignited, as Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent Maratha leader, threatens to resume his hunger strike on February 10 if the government fails to implement the law on 'Sagesoyare' (relatives). Despite the state government's earlier issuance of a notification on January 26 regarding 'Sagesoyare,' Patil accuses the government of inadequate action, prompting his renewed call for protests. In response, Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), criticizes Patil, questioning the need for another protest after a previous "victory celebration" following a meeting with the Chief Minister. Thackeray challenges Patil to clarify the gains from their discussions.

In a counterargument, Patil asserts that Thackeray is unaware of their achievements and highlights that the amendment process for the 2000 and 2001 laws concerning OBC reservation requires a prior notification. He suggests that Thackeray should refrain from speaking against the Marathas and focus on his own party. Patil emphasizes that the government has followed the correct legal process by issuing a notification before amending the law. He warns Thackeray not to criticize the Marathas and to focus on his own affairs.

Raj Thackeray defends his stance, explaining that the 'Sagesoyare' issue is a complex legal matter beyond the state government's jurisdiction. He indicates that the Supreme Court will need to decide on the matter, requiring a special legislative session and adherence to established procedures.The exchange between Patil and Thackeray reflects the ongoing complexity and sensitivity of the Maratha reservation issue in Maharashtra, with legal, political, and social dimensions contributing to the ongoing debate. The situation remains dynamic, and further developments are anticipated as the government addresses the demands of the Maratha community.