Manoj Jarange Fires Back at BJP MLA Prasad Lad, Says 'Don't Mess with Me, You're Someone Who...'

In response to BJP MLA Prasad Lad's criticism, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange delivered a sharp rebuttal. Jarange accused Lad of harbouring a vendetta against him, stating, "Don't mess with me. Don't make me expose how corrupt and wealthy you are. You're someone who has built your house by selling caste."

Jarange, during his reaction to Lad's comment, went on to throw expletives at regular intervals, sparking laughter from his supporters.

Jarange also criticized Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying, "Fadnavis has risen to power on the backs of the Marathas, and now he's enjoying watching Maratha ministers and legislators fight among themselves."

Lad had previously criticized Jarange over the Maratha reservation issue, saying the qupta activist has a disease of hatred towards Devendra Fadnavis. This sparked Jarange's angry response. "Who is this parasite?" Jarange retorted. "Don't provoke me. You are corrupt and wealthy, having built your house by selling caste. Have I said anything to you? Go lick Devendra Fadnavis' boots or do whatever, but don't mess with us."

Jarange demanded accountability from Lad, questioning the treatment of Maratha youths in police recruitment. "In Thane, the SP removed 400 to 500 candidates with Kunbi certificates and shifted them to the open category. Lad should question Fadnavis about this. The SP threatened to reject them if they didn't comply. Why issue certificates if they are meaningless? Those without certificates are being taken in, while qualified candidates are rejected. If you love Fadnavis so much, marry him. Ask why my children's future is being ruined."

Jarange also criticized the conditional free education announcement for girls. "If you declare free education, make it unconditional. Why impose requirements for validity?" he questioned.

In a direct warning to Fadnavis, Jarange said, "Don't pit Maratha legislators and ministers against Marathas. I'm warning you calmly, don't incite fights among Marathas. The community will come after you. You have grown powerful on Maratha support, don't enjoy watching them fight."

Jarange announced plans for a statewide awareness and peace rally for Maratha reservation, starting from Solapur on August 7 and covering Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, and Nashik. "Everyone should stop work for a day and join the rally for our caste and children. Marathas from all districts should participate, and city dwellers should join with their families. On the 20th, I will begin my indefinite hunger strike," he declared.