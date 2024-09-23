Manoj Jarange Health Deteriorating, Government Must Act Before It's Too Late: Sambhaji Raje

Manoj Jarange has begun an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati, abstaining from food and water. Jarange Patil, who has been on hunger strike since September 17, is in declining health, prompting a visit from Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati today. Sambhaji Raje expressed concern, stating, "What is this method? The medical report is alarming. Anything could happen, and you will be held responsible," he warned the Mahayuti government.

Sambhaji Raje met with Manoj Jarange at Antarwali Sarati to discuss his health. Later, he addressed the media, criticizing both the Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi."Either have a cabinet or refrain from making decisions," he said. "It is disheartening to see the government in air-conditioned offices in Mumbai while people suffer. The opposition must also take a stand; this cannot continue. If you have a cabinet, then make a decision—yes or no," he urged the government.

"I hold both the government and opposition leaders accountable. You must unite and decide whether you can provide support. We used to rally around Manoj Dada, and this situation is unacceptable," he asserted. Sambhaji Raje emphasized the sincerity of Jarange's fight, stating, "This is the first movement of its kind in Maharashtra's history. I have known Manoj Jarange for years; he is fighting honestly. I want to remind everyone that the reservation was established by Rajrishi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, which included the Maratha community."

He added, "In the names of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar, justice must be served to the Marathas. I have supported Manoj Jarange before, I stand with him today, and I will continue to do so." Concerned about Jarange's health, Sambhaji Raje addressed the Mahayuti-Mahavikas alliance, stating, "The government must obtain medical reports to assess the condition of his liver, kidneys, and blood pressure. If you don’t take this seriously, what is the point of your power? I also urge the opposition to stop playing politics and focus on the needs of the Bahujan society."