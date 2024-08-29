Manoj Jarange Issues Fresh Warning to Devendra Fadnavis Over Maratha Reservation Demands

Manoj Jarange has been at the forefront of the Maratha reservation movement for over a year, consistently criticizing Maharashtra's DCM Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Jarange's primary demands include extending reservation benefits to Marathas and their relatives and reserving quotas exclusively from the OBC category. With the government's deadline for addressing these demands having passed, Jarange has now issued a fresh warning to Fadnavis.

During a recent media interaction, Jarange accused Fadnavis of orchestrating violence against the Maratha community. “Devendra Fadnavis, along with Girish Mahajan, subjected us to brutal lathi-charge attacks. Mahajan, in collaboration with some BJP leaders in Jalna, led the assault. The brutality we faced was unprecedented. Fadnavis has committed egregious acts against us, showing no regard for justice. This injustice will only cease when the BJP is ousted. They believe they can make empty threats, but they will face the consequences in the 2024 elections. Just wait and see,” Jarange warned.

Criticism of Chhagan Bhujbal

Jarange also criticized OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, accusing him of failing to unite the community and instead exacerbating divisions. “Bhujbal has only caused discord. He should be seeking reservations for the Dhangars from the ST category. His actions are purely communal, and Fadnavis is manipulating them. The drones flying around are also under Fadnavis's control. Even if they carry weapons, they won’t intimidate us. If Marathas mobilize, it will spark a movement not seen in a century,” Jarange asserted. Jarange further warned Fadnavis, “I will make sure that you are not even allowed to be a Gram Panchayat member. If you think you can ignore me, think again. I’m prepared to go to jail. Whether I sit here or there doesn’t matter. The BJP won’t win a single seat after I’m jailed. Even the Nagpur seat will be at risk. This is my warning to you, Devendra Fadnavis.”