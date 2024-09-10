Manoj Jarange Patil Announces Hunger Strike from September 16 for Maratha Reservation

Maratha quota reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced in a press conference at Antarwali Sarati this morning that he will go on an indefinite hunger strike starting September 16, coinciding with Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day. He will begin his fast at Antarwali Sarati, demanding a separate reservation for Marathas, distinct from the OBCs. This move comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, potentially shifting the political atmosphere in the state.

During the press conference, Jarange Patil strongly criticised the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, questioning, "How did our records get burned? Where is the Panchnama?" He also condemned the Shinde Committee for failing to deliver concrete results despite extending deadlines, and raised concerns about the 8,000 pieces of evidence allegedly found in Hyderabad. Criticising Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he remarked, "Fadnavis is destroying the Maratha community in a three-pronged manner."

Jarange Patil further stated, "Whether anyone joins my fast or not, the government will soon realise how serious a hunger strike can be." He urged the people of Maharashtra to remain calm and refrain from staging any form of protest.