Manoj Jarange Patil Eyes Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Final Decision on August 29

Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been protesting since last year for the Maratha community's demand for reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, is now expected to enter the political arena. Jarange Patil's peace rally for the Maratha community has been ongoing in western Maharashtra for the past few days. He has taken a firm stance, asserting that the Maratha community will not rest until they secure OBC reservation. It is anticipated that he will make a significant announcement regarding his political future on August 29, in light of the upcoming assembly elections.

In a recent statement, Manoj Jarange Patil emphasized that political strategies should not be publicly disclosed. "On August 29, we will decide whether to contest the election or not. My community is more important than my personal ambitions. It is essential to deliver justice to our society. I won’t reveal everything now; some aspects of politics are meant to remain undisclosed," he said. He added that if politics were not about percentages, a final decision would have already been made.

Jarange Patil also highlighted the unity between the OBC and Maratha communities, urging against mockery of the struggles faced by poor Marathas and OBCs. "Do not let politics create divisions among us. I see how many we can choose from. Devendra Fadnavis's attempts to divide the Maratha community will not succeed. As long as I am here, there will be no division among the Marathas. We will secure reservation from OBCs and select representatives who align with our vision, regardless of caste or religion. This will be a general wave of support," he warned.

Furthermore, he stated, "While I may have aspirations for the Chief Ministership, my priority is community sentiment. I am not selfish; I do not seek power at the expense of society. It is crucial to elevate the poor from all communities." Jarange Patil confirmed that preparations for the assembly elections are underway, and the final decision regarding his candidacy will be announced on August 29.