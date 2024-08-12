Sharad Pawar Calls for All-Party Meeting to Resolve Maratha Reservation Issue

Sharad Pawar has suggested a solution over the Maratha reservation protest which is going on from last few months. During the press conference in Pune NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, "Everyone should take care to maintain the social environment of Maharashtra. Steps must be taken to ensure that there is no bitterness between communities. If we do not act in time, we cannot predict what will happen to the social fabric. Therefore, I believe the Chief Minister should convene an all-party meeting. We will represent the opposition party and invite Manoj Jarange Patil, who has worked tirelessly to advocate for Maratha reservation. We should also invite Chhagan Bhujbal and his colleagues to this joint meeting. Our aim should be to find a way forward through discussion.

Ramesh Kere of the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha and his colleagues met with Sharad Pawar at Modi Bagh in Pune today, requesting him to clarify his stance on Maratha reservation. After discussing the concerns raised by these protesters, Pawar held a press conference to express his views on how to address the reservation issue. He suggested that the Chief Minister should call an all-party meeting to bring both Manoj Jarange and Chhagan Bhujbal together on one platform.

Regarding the challenges surrounding reservation, Sharad Pawar remarked, "There is a possibility of complications concerning reservation. The court has already ruled that no more than 50 percent reservation can be granted. Therefore, we must take a strong stance on behalf of Maharashtra to the central government. In Tamil Nadu, the reservation percentage was maintained at 50 percent. The central government has the authority to change this limit, and it will need to make a decision accordingly. If so, we will offer our full cooperation."

Additionally, to prevent discord within society, I felt it was important to play a mediating role during my reading, which I believe is necessary. Manoj Jarange, while advocating for Maratha reservation, also highlighted the need for reservations for various communities such as Dhangars, Lingayats, and Muslims. Such dialogue is essential for maintaining harmony among ourselves, Sharad Pawar informed the protesters who visited him today.