Manoj Jarange Patil Reaches Lonavala in the Morning after 10-Hour Delay

Lonavla: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's fourth camp and meeting in Lonavla, Maharashtra, was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. However, due to heavy traffic on the route from Wagholi to Lonavla, it took Jarange Patil over 10 hours to reach his destination. He arrived in the Maval region at 6:00 a.m., and his meeting began at 6:45 a.m.

Despite the delay, thousands of Maratha community members gathered at the meeting venue overnight to see Jarange Patil and hear his thoughts. When asked about the delay at 4:00 a.m., Jarange Patil said, "Our children should have the right to reservation. If our Manoj Dada is awake day and night for them, how can we sleep?"

Jarange Patil left Wagholi on Wednesday morning and has been awake since then. He has been greeted by millions of Maratha community members along the way.

Jarange Patil's love for the Maratha community is evident in the way he has been welcomed along his journey. From Pune to Lonavla, Maratha community members lined the streets to cheer him on. Each Maratha community member who arrived at the meeting venue was greeted with food, water, and tea. Bathroom facilities were also provided to prevent littering. Blankets were distributed to keep people warm in the cold weather. A folk song was performed at the meeting venue to raise awareness about the Maratha reservation issue. A special bullock cart was decorated to welcome Jarange Patil to Maval.

Maratha Samaj volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the night to prepare for the meeting. Maratha community members who traveled long distances to attend the meeting slept in the field. Many senior citizens have also joined Jarange Patil's reservation struggle and are marching towards Mumbai.

At 6:00 a.m., a car carrying a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire, arrived at the meeting venue.