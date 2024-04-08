Manoj Jarange Patil Stirs Political Turbulence Ahead of Elections, Demands Implementation of Sagesoyre Doctrine

Amid the election buzz, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil is touring various places in the state. Demanding implementation of the Sagesoyre doctrine, Manoj Jarange warned that there is 100 percent anger in the Maratha community, and it will be seen in the elections.

There is a discussion in the political circles about fielding Chhagan Bhujbal from Nashik. Manoj Jarange has strongly objected to this and said, "Let's not think about it. We'll see if he decides to contest," he said. Also, the Maratha community has not fielded or supported anyone in the Lok Sabha elections. No one should use the name of the community or my name to contest. Be a worker rather than a candidate; it's a big win. There is 100 percent anger among the Maratha community, and that will be seen in this election," said Manoj Jarange Patil.



Maratha community's grief

"We were promised a reservation, which we did not get. The government has threatened (us). The Chief Minister and the Home Minister are responsible for it. The Sagesoyre doctrine was not notified and implemented. We have received 57 lakh Kunbi records." Manoj Jarange claimed that there is a rift in the minds of society.

"Our path is not political. Reservation is important to us. We did not field any candidates or support any party. The Maratha community is smart. It is the community that will take this election into its own hands and bring down whatever it wants to be demolished," Jarange said.