Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader and Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Candidate Amol Kirtikar Summoned by ED in COVID-19 Khichdi Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai North West Lok Sabha candidate Amol Kirtikar on Monday, April 8, in the COVID-19 Khichdi scam case. This is the second summons by the ED to Kirtikar. On March 27, the ED issued a summons to the UBT leader regarding his alleged involvement in the Khichdi scam.

ED has provisionally attached immovable properties valued at Rs 88.51 lakh belonging to Suraj Chavan, a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary who was arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for distributing Khichadi by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to migrant labourers and homeless individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources indicate that the seized properties include a flat in Mumbai and an agricultural land parcel in Ratnagiri district. In the realm of political affiliations, Suraj Chavan is regarded as a trusted confidant of Aditya Thackeray, whereas Amol Kirtikar, son of MP Gajanan Kirtikar, holds a distinct association. Gajanan Kirtikar aligns himself with the Eknath Shinde faction, while his son, Amol Kirtikar, stands aligned with Uddhav Thackeray's camp.