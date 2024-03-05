Manoj Jarange Patil Targets Govt, Calls it 'More Oppressive to Marathas' than Nizam Shahi and British Raj

Beed: For the last six months, there has been a struggle for Maratha reservation from the OBC category and the implementation of the Sagesoire notification. So far, the government has not met those demands. "Marathas are being repressed by misusing power. The government has deliberately started misusing power on the poor Marathas more than the Nizamshahi and British did." Manoj Jarange Patil said that the Marathas will not back down.

Addressing a press conference in Beed, Manoj Jarange Patil said, "As Marathas are being oppressed and terrorized, they're becoming stronger than ever. There are no less than 40,000-50,000 people in my meeting. The government cheated and dusted off day in and day out. As a result, the Maratha community is burning with strength. We're going to see how unfairly we're being treated for a few more days. It is not known if an investigation is ongoing. No one came to me. I'm out, maybe the inquiry report has been prepared. One said they would arrest me. I am a thorn between Marathas and power, so the government feels that there is no option but to remove this thorn," he alleged.

"A report has been prepared against me. Cases are registered because we don't take 10 percent of reservations that don't last. The reservation given by the government will not last. We will not back down without taking reservations from the OBC category. Wait and you'll see what Maratha is. My employer is the community. I'm working as a son. Everyone is devastated, so who's the best? The Maratha community will file thousands of nominations. In the end, the Marathas have made a bet," Jarange said, adding that hundreds of nominations have been filed in the Lok Sabha constituency.

"They have started taking away my rights. You don't know what you're doing when you're in the fog. No matter how much pressure and pressure they put in, the Marathas don't back down an inch. I'm meeting people across the state. But thousands, lakhs of Marathas are coming to the meeting. False cases are being filed against us. I am ready to take it for the children of Marathas. I'm putting my life on the line for the community. Even though we have not been able to give even a rupee, we are deeply rooted in the minds of the people," he said.