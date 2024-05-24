Manoj Jarange Patil Warns Govt: 'Do Not Do Injustice to Us, or We Will Defeat You in the Assembly Elections'

Maharashtra has completed the process of voting for Lok Sabha elections in five phases and some remaining parts of the country will go to polls in two phases. Counting votes for the Lok Sabha elections will occur on June 4. Meanwhile, the issue of the Maratha reservation has once again been raised by activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Manoj Jarange Patil has vowed to go on another hunger strike if his demands are unmet. "Don't do injustice to us in the name of caste. Otherwise, we will not shy away from toppling you in the assembly elections," Jarange Patil has warned.

Speaking at a rally, Manoj Jarange Patil said that 'their people will bring them down and blame it on the Marathas. My community and I were good until the voting, but then we were bad, according to you. Everyone hold on, stay calm for a month. Some say we'll see after the election, we'll see after the polls. Now we will see who does what," said Manoj Jarange Patil.



"Just stay calm and see who does what. Write down the name of what someone posts. Don't even answer who lost or who was elected. If you see some sort of sabotage, don't sit still because I say it. When the time comes, we don't want to field our candidate, but we don't want to be quiet until we bring them down," said Manoj Jarange Patil, addressing his workers. He further said, "My Maratha man should not be harmed by anyone. I will sit quietly for a month, but if anything happens this month, we know what to do."

He also appealed to the Maratha activists to stay united and not get swayed by divisive politics. Jarange Patil's rally which was scheduled on June 8 in Beed was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions and lack of water at the venue.