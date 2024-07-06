Manoj Jarange Patil Warns State Govt: 'No Injustice On Marathas By Listening To Chhagan Bhujbal Alone'

In recent days, there have been ongoing protests across the state demanding Maratha reservation. Manoj Jarange Patil has given the state government a deadline until July 13. Meanwhile, Patil has embarked on a tour of Marathwada, and today, while speaking in Hingoli district, he issued a warning to the state government.

Manoj Jarange Patil stated, "Whenever the Maratha community faces challenges, Hingoli district has always stood strong. This district has shown its strength time and again. My message to the state government from Hingoli is that this is the outcry of the Maratha community. The Maratha community has taken to the streets for their children. If you commit an injustice by only listening to Chhagan Bhujbal, remember this warning," he added.

"Reservation is not Chhagan Bhujbal's monopoly," Patil emphasized. "If you commit an injustice against us by heeding Bhujbal alone, we will ensure that not a single candidate of yours gets elected out of 288 seats. The government needs to adopt a wise stance now. You will have to endure our struggle. The state government must understand this outcry. If injustice is done to the Marathas by listening to Bhujbal, the same consequences will follow as before," he warned.

"Maratha reservation is a peaceful movement. As long as we can bear it, we will continue. Politicians will try to incite conflict among us. Some have sown the seeds for riots, but we must not let that happen. Bhujbal has rallied many against us," Patil said. "We will now bring down 200 of them, and you will be left pondering," he added with a pointed remark.

"I have fought for this community. The government has decided to expose me. I plead with my community not to let me be exposed. I need your support and blessings," Patil said, overwhelmed with tears.