Manoj Jarange Returns to Antarwali, Urgent Appeal to Maratha Community

Manoj Jarange, who went on a hunger strike for reservation, displayed increased aggression on Sunday. He claimed that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was plotting against him, prompting Jarange to head from Antarwali to Sagar Bungalow in Mumbai. However, feeling unwell on the way, he halted for the night in Bhamberi village. The next morning, despite planning to proceed to Mumbai to meet Fadnavis, Jarange returned to Antarwali Sarati following pleas from supporters and the police. He is expected to declare his stance shortly.

Jarange revealed to media that a curfew had been enforced in Ambad taluka at the Deputy Chief Minister's request. He urged everyone to remain composed and not disrupt law enforcement. Returning to Antarwali, Jarange Patil plans to convene a meeting at Antarwali Sarati to determine the next steps. Once again, he criticized Fadnavis today. He also urged Maratha community members to stay calm and return home, emphasizing the need for statewide composure and periodic meetings to chart the future course. An announcement regarding the decision to travel to Mumbai will be made soon.

On Monday morning, Jarange Patil engaged with the media in Bhamberi, highlighting that authorities cannot restrict communication without governmental directives. A communication embargo was imposed to prevent their journey to Mumbai. Despite a significant police presence at night, their plans were thwarted. Jarange directed criticism at Fadnavis, stressing the importance of peaceful protests by Maharashtra's Marathas without disrupting law enforcement until their demands are met. Claiming victory for the day, Jarange warned that Fadnavis would not find respite without addressing reservation issues alongside the wedding celebrations.

Allegations baseless - Fadnavis

Manoj Jarange Patil is speaking the script of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray. The Chief Minister stated that the conspiracy behind his statements will be revealed soon by Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He spoke at the conference before the legislative session. The Chief Minister cautioned that those accountable for disturbing law and order will not be pardoned, emphasizing that the government's tolerance has its limits. Fadnavis further mentioned that he is aware that the accusations against him are unfounded.