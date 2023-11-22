Manoj Jarange seeks dismissal of policemen responsible for Jalna lathicharge

On Wednesday, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange asserted that the Maratha community will not remain passive until the police officers accountable for lathi-charging peaceful protesters in Jalna district in September are relieved of their duties.

Addressing a rally of Maratha community members at Igatpuri in Nashik district, Jarange demanded that the names of those who had ordered the lathicharge be disclosed. We were observing a peaceful protest (for Maratha quota) at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district but police personnel charged at us and beat us with lathis. Later, a case was filed against us (Maratha protesters) on charges of conspiracy and attempt to murder among others, Jarange said recalling the incident which occurred on September 1.

He stated that until the police officers involved in the lathi-charge are removed from their positions, neither the Maratha community in our village nor those across Maharashtra will experience tranquility. There was a temple of Lord Hanuman near our protest site. However, the police invoked charges such as obstructing the functioning of government work. Is the temple part of government? he asked.

Jarange demanded that police officials disclose the names of those who had ordered lathicharge. If officials tell us the names, they will be free and we will confront the concerned officers. It does not matter who the officer is (who gave the order for lathicharge), he said.

On September 1, the police resorted to baton charging and firing tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village. This action was taken after protesters reportedly obstructed authorities from relocating Jarange, who was conducting a hunger strike for Maratha quota, to the hospital.