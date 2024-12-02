Manoj Jarange to Go on Hunger Strike in Mumbai After New Government Formation

The Maharashtra Assembly election surprised many as the Mahyuti alliance, led by the BJP, secured a majority. This outcome raised questions in political circles about the "Jarange factor," which had influenced the Lok Sabha elections but seemed ineffective in the Assembly elections. Maratha movement leader Manoj Jarange Patil stated that if he had been actively involved in the Assembly elections under the right circumstances, he would have achieved significant results.

After the new government is formed, Jarange plans to announce a date for a hunger strike, which may take place in Mumbai. He emphasized that Marathas from every household in Antarvali Sarati will join in this hunger strike. Jarange warned that Maratha supporters from across the state would gather in one location for this protest.

Regardless of who becomes Chief Minister, Jarange asserted that the Maratha community is the most significant group in the state. He vowed not to back down until full reservation for Marathas in Maharashtra is achieved. He indicated that if this reservation is granted, it would come at the expense of the OBCs, stating that this is a decisive moment for their cause. Jarange insisted that newly elected MLAs must address the issue of Maratha reservation, or else they will face resistance from the Maratha community.

Jarange noted that he and his community did not actively participate in the Assembly elections, suggesting that the Marathas had control over the situation. He criticized OBC leaders, claiming he does not boast about accomplishments he hasn't achieved. He reiterated that if he had been involved in the elections and the conditions had been favorable, he would have succeeded. He warned that this is just the beginning, and if anyone opposes the reservation, he will demonstrate the Marathas' resolve.