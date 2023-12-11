Manoj Jarange urges Devendra Fadnavis to curb anti-Maratha remarks amongst inner circle

Quota activist Manoj Jarange alleges that individuals in proximity to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis express negative sentiments about the Marathas. Jarange has appealed to Fadnavis to take measures to prevent such individuals from making such remarks.

This is my last request you can say. They (leaders in Maharashtra) should see that there should be no disgruntlement among people. There are five-seven people who speak about Maratha (community) and are close to Devendra Fadnavis, Jarange claimed without taking any name.

Fadnavis needs to understand that there should be peace in the state. The Maratha community has respected Fadnavis’ words every time till now. he said. You (Fadnavis) should be clear about the plan in your mind or else stop these people. If you don’t stop them, then we understand what what you want to do. If you think there is nothing serious in this, then they (government) will face consequences after December 24, he said.

Currently, the activist is on a tour across various regions of Maharashtra to bring attention to his call for reservation for the Maratha community. While addressing reporters in Latur on Sunday night, Jarange expressed confidence in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, believing that he will grant reservation to the Maratha community. He reiterated his demand for the quota, emphasizing the deadline of December 24.