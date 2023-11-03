Manoj Jarange will take time to recover: Doctors

Swelling has been observed in the kidneys and liver of activist Manoj Jarange, who concluded his nine-day indefinite fast for Maratha reservation on Thursday. Doctors have stated that he will require some time for a full recovery.

Jarange, aged around 40, is currently receiving medical care at a private hospital in the Ulkanagari area of Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. There are swellings in the kidneys and liver of Manoj Jarange apart from dehydration. His urea and creatinine levels are on the higher side and it will take time to recover, said a senior doctor from the hospital. An ICU-like set-up has been created in a private room at the hospital where Jarange is currently under treatment, the doctor said.

The activist, who had been protesting at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25, advocating for Maratha reservation in government employment and education, concluded his hunger strike on Thursday following a meeting with four Maharashtra ministers who implored him to end the indefinite fast.