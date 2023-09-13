Many people suffering stomach ache due to work done by my govt: Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray

In a veiled criticism aimed at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that many people are suffering from stomach pain discomfort due to the work being done by his government.

Speaking at the Shasan Aaplya Dari (Government at your Doorsetp) programme, Shinde said the previous dispensation led by Thackeray had stopped working, but it became active after Shinde took over. Many people are having a stomachache due to the work we do, the Shasan Aaplya Dari initiative is benefitting people. But to treat stomach ache, we are starting a new programme Doctor at Your Doorstep, Shinde said.

Shiv Sena leader expressed his intention to counter Thackeray's criticisms and allegations by demonstrating the effectiveness of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government and their Shasan program through his actions and achievements. You (Thackeray) worked from home (during the COVID-19 pandemic), but we are reaching the doorsteps of people. Why didn’t you do this when you had a chance (as the chief minister)? Shinde questioned.