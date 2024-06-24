Maratha Aarakshan Supporters Blacken Face Of Dr. Ramesh Tarakh Over Statements Against Manoj Jarange Patil

Dr. Ramesh Tarakh faced was blackened by Maratha agitators for not supporting and protesting against Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike. Initially, four to five people welcomed Dr. Tarakh, whose face got blackened while they were holding him. The protesters also questioned why he is opposing Jarange. It became known that these protesters were office bearers of the Zunjar Chava organization.

Dr. Ramesh Tarakh, associated with the Maratha Reservation, was a former colleague of leader Manoj Jarange. Dr. Tarakh, who was active with Jarange in the past, distanced himself from the Maratha agitation from February onwards. After Manoj Jarange decided to initiate another hunger strike, a group from Antarwali Sarati, including Dr. Ramesh Tarakh, delivered a memorandum to the Jalna Collector requesting that it not be allowed. The Marathas were upset with the protesters for taking a stand against caste in their statement.

Later in the afternoon, some protesters approached Dr. Ramesh Tarakh under the guise of showing him a patient. While examining the patient in the hospital, four to five protesters entered Dr. Tarakh's cabin. They presented a shawl, a bouquet, and surrounded him, claiming that it was his birthday. As Dr. Tarakh mentioned it was not his birthday, one of them closed the cabin door and they proceeded to blacken his face. The protesters questioned why he was going against caste and why he supported the statement to the Collector regarding the hunger strike. After blackening his face, the protesters left.