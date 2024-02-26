Maratha Agitations: Beed-Jalna Border Sealed, Internet and Bus Services Turned Off in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed and Jalna

Beed: The Maratha community has become aggressive again for reservation. Beed district has also been alerted after a bus was set on fire in Ambad taluka of Jalna district. Internet services in the district have been suspended for 10 hours. The borders of the Beed and Jalna districts have also been sealed. The district police force is now taking strict steps and tight security has been put in place everywhere. Bus and internet services have been suspended in Beed, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Incidents of arson were reported in the district on October 30, 2023. The beed police's action was then questioned. After a few days of quiet, the Maratha community has been aggressive again since Sunday. Some people set the bus on fire at Tirthpuri in Ambad taluka despite Manoj Jarange Patil's appeal for peace. Jarange's associates have also been detained by the police. As a result, the community has become aggressive, and the possibility of another stone pelting and arson cannot be ruled out. Following the same thread, the Beed district administration and the police have taken strict steps. The Beed-Jalna district border has been sealed this morning. In addition, 28 places are being cordoned off and vehicles are being checked. Internet services have also been suspended. The internet will be shut down 100 percent in the next few hours. The administration and police have appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Bus and internet services suspended

Bus services have been suspended in Beed, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for security reasons. Internet services in the three districts have also been suspended for the next 10 hours to prevent rumors from spreading.



"The borders of Beed and Jalna districts have been sealed. Blockades have also been imposed at 28 places in the district. A letter has been sent to shut down internet services. Gradually, all the internet will be shut down. The service will remain suspended until tonight. If the atmosphere remains calm, services will be resumed and in case of any untoward incident, it will be extended further."

- Nand Kumar Thakur, Superintendent of Police, Beed