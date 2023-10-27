Maratha community blocks Hasan Mushrif's entry in Kolhapur over reservation demand

In a strong protest, the Maratha community in Kolhapur stopped Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif from entering the village on a Friday morning. They demanded Maratha reservation, making it clear that he wouldn't be allowed into Kolhapur without it. The protest, with resounding slogans, caught everyone's attention.

Despite a heavy police presence, Maratha community members, including many women, blocked the minister's car, forcing him to confront the protesters.

During this standoff, the protesters voiced their dissatisfaction with the state government's handling of the Maratha reservation issue since 2014 and their disappointment with recent developments since August 15, 2023. The minister urged patience, promising Maratha reservation. However, the protesters demanded a specific date, expressing their frustration with empty promises from those in power.

In the midst of growing tension, the guardian minister was told that Kolhapur city would stay "closed" for him until Marathas got the reservation they wanted. As the protest heated up, police tried to detain the demonstrators, but the minister got into his car and left. The police later released the protestors, who continued to raise their voices through slogans.