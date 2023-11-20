Maratha community wants its rightful reservation in govt jobs: Manoj Jarange

Manoj Jarange-Patil, an activist, reaffirmed on Monday his call for a Maratha quota, stating that the community is entitled to a reservation in government employment and education.

He was addressing a public meeting in Kharadi area of Maharashtra’s Pune’s city as part of his visit to parts of the state to interact with Marathas and raise awareness about the issue of reservation.

The government will not be given any more time over this issue, Jarange said. We want our rightful reservation, and we will get it, he asserted. Before the public meeting, a bike rally was organised here in support of Jarange.