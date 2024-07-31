Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange Patil Calls for Unity and Caution Against Political Tactics

The Maratha community is being urged to stay alert regarding the political strategies surrounding Praveen Darekar’s campaign, which they fear may lead to riots. At a recent press conference in Antarwali Sarati, Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil made a bold declaration, stating that important updates will emerge soon. He declared, “You cannot buy my loyalty. I can’t be managed,” expressing concern that the Maratha movement is at risk. He addressed former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directly, saying, “We no longer see you as an enemy. Be cautious about making decisions based on rumors.”

Jarange also insisted that students should have access to all three reservations: ESBC, OBC, and EWS. He criticized the government for misleading young women with false promises and called for the removal of conditions tied to free education for girls. Additionally, he urged Minister Shambhu Raje Desai to provide prompt support and job opportunities for families affected by suicides, highlighting the urgency of the situation. While he appreciated the government’s decision to extend the deadline for the Shinde committee, he expressed frustration over the lack of implementation. “It’s necessary to make progress; merely extending deadlines does not help,” he affirmed.

Jarange noted a change in the Maratha community's attitude, stating that they no longer see value in affiliations with political parties. “The struggle is now in the hands of the common people. There is no tension; the truth will come to light soon.” He criticized the 12 to 13 organizations that Darekar has gathered at the suggestion of Fadnavis, questioning why the Maratha community should have to approach the government. “The Maratha society is capable of independent thought,” he said, also criticizing how the government reacted to the Maratha movement outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

He warned that the BJP, made up of astute leaders, must recognize the consequences of alienating the Maratha community. He cautioned them against undermining the unity and movement of the Marathas or facing repercussions. “It’s not about fearing the Marathas; it’s about recognizing their collective strength,” Jarange added. He advised the government to stop manipulating circumstances to provide reservations for the Marathas.

Regarding Prakash Ambedkar and Raju Shetty, Jarange stated that there is no official alliance. “This is the final opportunity for the underprivileged to come together and make their voices heard.” He emphasized the significance of the upcoming assembly elections, stating, “This time, the struggle will be for the poor, and the voice of the common people will prevail.” Jarange also mentioned ongoing discussions with Prakash Ambedkar about contesting all 288 assembly seats, affirming, “We have consistently followed his advice.”