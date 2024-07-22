Maratha Protester Manoj Jarange Patil Criticizes Government for Inaction on Reservation Demands

Maratha protester Manoj Jarange Patil has sharply criticized the government for its lack of action regarding the Maratha community's demands for reservation. Speaking to reporters in Jalna, where he has been on a hunger strike, Patil accused the government of neglecting the Marathas while fostering conflicts between different caste groups, particularly targeting Bhujbals for this purpose.

Patil questioned Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the government's stance regarding Maratha reservations from the OBC quota. He pointed out that leaders like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Nana Patole have rejected this idea but asked Fadnavis to clarify his position. Patil urged for a unified stance on granting OBC reservations to Marathas, suggesting that Marathas would support any faction willing to meet their demands.

Patil accused political figures like Prasad Lad of trying to manipulate him and described their tactics as dishonest. He emphasized that his hunger strike and the demand for reservations are not politically motivated but stem from a genuine need for justice for the Maratha community. Patil warned that if the government continues to ignore their demands, the Marathas might have to enter politics themselves to secure their rights. Patil also accused the current government of being deceitful and only showing interest in the needs of the poor until they secure power. He criticized the BJP for allegedly trying to eliminate influential caste groups like the Marathas in Maharashtra, and the Patels and Yadavs in Gujarat. Patil warned that uniting these large caste groups could pose a significant challenge to the BJP.

Call for Peaceful Protest

Patil clarified that the Marathas' demand for reservation does not intend to harm OBC reservations and urged the OBC community not to view them as adversaries. He accused Chhagan Bhujbal of trying to incite riots and expressed his frustration with the government's tactics to suppress their protests. Patil mentioned that if the government continues to ignore their peaceful protests, they might have to escalate their actions, including planning a protest in Nashik.