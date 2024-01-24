Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Firm on Initiating Hunger Strike in Mumbai

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange declared that the members of the Maratha community will demonstrate their unity in Mumbai on January 26, emphasizing his commitment to an indefinite hunger strike in support of the reservation demand. Jarange commenced a march from Jalna district to Mumbai on January 20, gaining the participation of thousands of supporters along the way. On Tuesday, he reached Pune district in continuation of his journey.

About 2 crore to 2.5 crore people from the Maratha community will come to Mumbai. Marathas will show their strength on January 26, he told reporters. The divisional commissioner from Marathwada has come (to meet me) on behalf of the government, but I reiterated my demand that Marathas be given a quota under the OBC grouping, he said.

Jarange, who is advocating for the issuance of a universal Kunbi (OBC) caste certificate for all Marathas in the state, remains resolute in his stance. Despite being around 40 years old, Jarange has expressed his intent to commence an indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai, regardless of whether the government grants him permission.

I am prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice. Even if they deny me permission and attempt to thwart my efforts, I vow that not a single road in Maharashtra will stay open. I am steadfast in my determination to secure reservation for the Maratha community and will not retreat until our demands are met, he asserted.

Jarange has previously undertaken fast-unto-death protests twice in the past to advocate for the Maratha quota demand. His actions compelled the government to establish a committee tasked with examining the OBC backgrounds of Maratha community members from the Marathwada region.

In a recent development, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the initiation of a survey conducted by the State Backward Classes Commission. The survey aims to evaluate the educational, social, and financial backwardness of the Maratha community.