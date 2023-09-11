Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's health deteriorates, rejects medical treatment

Manoj Jarange, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati for the past 14 days, demanding Maratha reservation, is now facing a critical health crisis. Despite his worsening condition, Jarange staunchly refused medical treatment when a team of healthcare professionals arrived on Monday.

Jarange's condition took a turn for the worse when he ceased drinking water and declined medical check-ups on Sunday. The medical team's attempts to assess his blood pressure and sugar levels were met with resistance, as Jarange insisted he would only undergo tests and treatment after the Maratha reservation Government Resolution (GR) is issued.

Despite the pleas of Dr. Atul Tandle and the medical team, Jarange remained resolute in his refusal to seek medical attention. Concerns are growing for his well-being as his hunger strike continues, with three rounds of talks with the government yielding no resolution to the Maratha reservation issue.