Maratha quota: Activists attempt self-immolation by setting pandal on fire in Aurangabad

In a shocking turn of events, activists conducting a hunger strike in Pisadevi, demanding Maratha reservation and expressing solidarity with Manoj Jarange Patil, made a desperate attempt to set themselves ablaze by igniting a pandal. During this disturbing incident, one of the activists sustained burns to his hand.

Bharat Kadam, Pandharinath Godse Patil, and Amit Jadhav had initiated their hunger strike in Pisadevi, urging for the Maratha reservation. Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange Patil had been on a hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district. Jarange Patil's fast has entered its 14th day, as he has refrained from food, water, and medication, causing his health to deteriorate significantly.

The hunger strike in Pisadevi, supporting Jarange and demanding Maratha reservation, has continued for two days. Frustrated hunger strikers had issued suicide threats on Monday after the government failed to address their grievances. Subsequently, the police intervened to prevent any self-harm incidents.