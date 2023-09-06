Maratha quota: Activists burn tyres on Solapur-Pune highway to protest police action in Jalna, two detained

In a recent development, Maratha community members staged a protest in Solapur district, Maharashtra, by burning tyres in response to the recent police lathi-charge on quota protesters in Jalna. Two individuals were detained in connection with this demonstration, According to reports. The 'Rasta Roko' (road blockade) protest took place on a service road along the Solapur-Pune highway during the afternoon.

This protest reignited the Maratha reservation issue, following a police baton charge and tear gas used to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village, Jalna district. The police cited protesters' refusal to allow the transfer of an activist, who had been on a hunger strike in support of the Maratha quota, to a hospital. The situation remains tense as the community continues to press for their demands.