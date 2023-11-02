"Maratha quota agitation turns violent due to govt's failure to meet commitment": Ashok Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan expressed concerns on Thursday over the ongoing Maratha reservation issue in Maharashtra, stating that the agitation has taken a violent turn in some regions due to the failure of the Eknath Shinde-led government to fulfill its commitment to resolve the matter within a specified timeframe.

Chavan, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, highlighted that the government had been granted one month to address the Maratha reservation issue but failed to do so, resulting in law-and-order problems and violent protests.

“That is why the Maratha quota agitation has taken a violent turn and you see a law-and-order problem in Maharashtra,” he said.

“When the chief minister gave a statement that he will resolve the issue in a month and when it is not fulfilled…you see the result. Before giving any commitment, it has to be seen in what time it is possible (to fulfil it). “

“I think that was the main reason. He said one month but it did not happen in that period and it is a fact. It has to be resolved within a timeframe,” Chavan said, responding to a query about reports of violence in parts of Maharashtra during the Maratha quota agitation.

The Congress has always supported reservation for Marathas, he said.

Chavan, who attended an all-party meeting on the Maratha quota issue convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, said, “We do agree that this is going to take some time. But, once you commit to something, it is the duty of the government to see that it is complied with. Nevertheless, the legal process is there. The chief minister has promised something.”

“We are definitely concerned about the law and order situation in Maharashtra. Violence cannot be tolerated at any cost. We have said we support this cause. It is an all-party decision that we all are committed to the reservation issue. But, law and order has to be maintained and this government has to comply with the legal process in time,” he said.

He further said that there has to be a constitutional amendment if the reservations are to exceed the 50 per cent cap. “It (Maratha quota issue) has to be examined and whether it is possible to amend the Constitution (in this regard) and see that Marathas get adequate representation,” Chavan added.