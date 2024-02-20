Maratha Quota Bill: CM Shinde Assures That His Govt Will Use All of Its Strength to Sustain Maratha Reservation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday introduced the bill in the House to provide 10 percent reservation in education and jobs to Marathas. The Chief Minister appealed to the Opposition to unanimously approve the Maratha Reservation Bill after being briefed about it. The bill was passed unanimously in the House after the opposition gave its assent.

"Work is being done to fill the loopholes that the Supreme Court has pointed out." Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the state government will use all its might to ensure that the Maratha reservation is upheld. Eknath Shinde also said that he will keep the opposition parties together. There have also been 600,000 objections. The process is underway. There have been objections to the notification that has been issued. It is under scrutiny. Further action will be taken after that," Shinde said.

"We focused our full attention on the findings of the Supreme Court while quashing the Maratha reservation. The Supreme Court has now started hearing the curative petition. It also strongly defends the state government. I am confident of success," Shinde said. "We have raised an army of senior councils on behalf of the state government to argue in favor of the Maratha reservation," Shinde said. "We are working very fast and completing the legal process, in such a way that the government is making sincere efforts to make the reservation of the Maratha community within the framework of the law in a phased manner," Shinde said.