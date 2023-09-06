Maratha quota: Sangli's Dhangaon village declares election boycott in protest

In a significant development, residents of Dhangaon village (Taluka Palus) have issued a stern warning, declaring that political leaders from all parties will be denied entry until their demands for the Maratha reservation are met. Additionally, they have further decided to boycott all upcoming elections as a form of protest.

On Tuesday, villagers organised a demonstration to voice their discontent over the recent lathi-charge on Maratha protesters in Jalna district. This collective decision was made during a meeting convened at Shivtirth and attended by notable figures, including Sarpanch Satpal Salunkhe.

A memorandum outlining these actions was submitted to the village sarpanch at Dhangaon's Shivtirth, with a substantial gathering of Maratha community members in attendance. The villagers are preparing to formally convey their election boycott stance to the administration, emphasising the gravity of their demand for the Maratha reservation.