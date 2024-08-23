Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Announces Statewide Meetings to Address Farmers' Concerns from September 5

The movement started by Manoj Jarange for Maratha reservation is broadening its focus. He has announced that he will hold meetings by assembly constituency beginning September 5 to connect with farmers and understand their concerns. While the Maratha agitation mainly targets the reservation issue, the struggles faced by farmers are also critical. A major topic of these discussions will be the demand for loan waivers for farmers.

Jarange Patil has expressed his frustration with the government's lack of action on farmers' loan waivers and delayed crop insurance payments. He feels the government is misleading farmers about these matters. As he prepares to organize protests for a farmer loan waiver alongside the Maratha movement, it is uncertain how the government will respond. However, it is anticipated that Jarange's efforts will capture the state's attention.

Also Read: Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Demands Withdrawal of Cases Against Protesters

Recently, around 700 to 800 interested candidates from Maharashtra have contacted him, primarily from West Maharashtra. Jarange expected most of the applications to come from Marathwada, but the majority have actually come from West Maharashtra, with Marathwada following in second place. He mentioned that they have organized people to help manage this surge of interest.

With elections approaching, there appears to be a renewed emphasis on these issues. Manoj Jarange has stated that they will address all relevant topics with determination. To facilitate this, he has announced that general meetings will begin on September 5, organized by assembly constituency.