Maratha Reservation Bill Passed by Maharashtra Assembly

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Tuesday, February 20, passed the Maratha Reservation Bill, proposing a 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. This move reignites the long-standing debate on caste-based quotas in the state and brings hope to Marathas, who have been advocating for reservation for years.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government tabled a Bill in the state Assembly on Tuesday, intending to extend 10% reservation to Marathas above the 50% mark cap. The state government has convened a one-day special session of the state legislature.

The bill for the 10 per cent Maratha quota that the Mahayuti government of Eknath Shinde has approved today is similar to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, introduced by the then Devendra Fadnavis government.

The reservation has been extended based on a report submitted to the state government by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC) headed by chairman Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre. This is the third time in a decade that the state has introduced legislation for the Maratha quota.