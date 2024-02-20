Maratha Reservation Bill to be Tabled in Maharashtra Legislature Today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 20, 2024 07:35 AM2024-02-20T07:35:29+5:302024-02-20T07:35:59+5:30
The Maharashtra government is set to table a bill in the state legislature on Tuesday to provide reservation to the Maratha community. The bill is expected to be passed in both houses of the legislature after a discussion. The special session of the legislature will begin at 11 am with the Governor's address.
According to sources in the Ministry, the bill proposes to provide 12% reservation in jobs and 13% reservation in education for the Maratha community.
The Maratha reservation issue has been a major political issue in Maharashtra for several years. In 2014, the then-Congress government passed a law providing 16% reservation for Marathas. However, the law was struck down by the Bombay High Court in 2016.
In 2018, the then-BJP government passed a new law providing 12% reservation in jobs and 13% reservation in education for Marathas. However, the law was again challenged in court. In 2020, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the law.
Key Points
