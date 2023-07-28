Maratha reservation issue echoes at Kranti Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The issue of Maratha reservation remains unresolved by both the central and state governments, leading to hardships for underprivileged Maratha students pursuing higher education and even cases of suicide due to depression. In an effort to draw the government's attention during the ongoing monsoon session, the Maratha Thok Morcha organized a protest at Kranti Chowk at noon on Friday. Maratha youth voiced their frustration over the government's slow response, and the protest reverberated with chants demanding reservation and rights. The entire area echoed with their passionate calls.

A massive rally has been announced in Mumbai on August 9 on the occasion of ‘Kranti din,’ raising concerns over the issue of the Maratha reservation. Prior to this, protests and demonstrations took place at Kaygaon Toka, urging the government to make a decision on the Maratha reservation during the monsoon session. Village-level meetings have been ongoing since then. Recently, a protest at Kranti Chowk saw strong resentment against the government, with the area echoing slogans like "One Maratha, Lakh Maratha, Reservation is Our Right." The protest witnessed significant participation from Maratha youth.