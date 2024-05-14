Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil Announces Hunger Strike on June 4

The Maratha reservation agitation and Manoj Jarange Patil had a significant impact in the recent Lok Sabha elections. After the election results there are chances of the Maratha reservation agitation to flare up again. Manoj Jarange Patil, a leader of the Maratha reservation agitation, has announced that he will go on a hunger strike again for Maratha reservation starting from June 4.

The Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4, which will also reveal which party will form the government in the country. The results will also give indications of which party will have dominance in Maharashtra's politics. Manoj Jarange Patil has announced the hunger strike starting from the same day. Therefore, the party that wins the elections will face a major challenge in the form of the Maratha reservation agitation.

Manoj Jarange Patil said that the hunger strike will take place in June on the 4th, and a rally will be held on June 8. Tomorrow afternoon at 1 o'clock, we will go to Narayan Gad for inspection. The preparations there will be reviewed tomorrow, Jarange Patil said.

Also Read: - Maharashtra Legislative Council Election 2024 Scheduled for June 10 Postponed

After the lathi-charge on the protesters demanding Maratha reservation at Anterwali Sarathi last year, Manoj Jarange Patil's name had spread across the state. Later, Manoj Jarange Patil demanded that the government provide OBC certificates to the entire Maratha community and give them reservation under the OBC quota. He also went on hunger strikes, held agitations and rallies to put pressure on the government. Eventually, the government gave an assurance to issue a GR as per Jarange Patil's demand. However, the government has not properly fulfilled it. That is why Jarange Patil is likely to wield the weapon of hunger strike again after the election process is over.

