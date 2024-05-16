Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil's Rally in Beed Cancelled; Here's Why

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil had threatened to intensify the Maratha reservation agitation after the Lok Sabha election results were declared. Jarange Patil had announced to start the hunger strike again from June 4 and organize a meeting on June 8. However, Manoj Jarange Patil's rally scheduled to be held in Beed on June 8 has been cancelled. According to preliminary information, Jarange Patil's meeting was cancelled due to the heat and lack of water at the venue.

Also Read | Nashik: CM Eknath Shinde's Bags Checked Following Allegations by Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

The rally was scheduled to be held at Narayan Gad in Beed on June 8. Preparations were also being made by the Maratha protesters for this meeting. Meanwhile, Beed district is currently reeling under drought conditions. There is a shortage of water and the intensity of the heat is also high. In view of this, it was decided to cancel the meeting scheduled for June 8.

It was claimed that around six crore Marathas would gather for the rally to be held at Narayan Gad in Beed on June 8. It was decided to postpone the meeting to avoid any inconvenience to the Maratha protesters. The meeting is now expected to take place after June. There will also be a meeting in this regard, in which Manoj Jarange Patil is likely to announce the next date of the meeting.