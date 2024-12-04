Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Plans Mass Hunger Strike at Azad Maidan as Mahayuti Forms Government

After a significant victory in the assembly elections, the Mahayuti has met with the Governor to claim the formation of the government. Devendra Fadnavis has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader, confirmed in a meeting attended by former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who acted as a party observer. Following this, Fadnavis, along with Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, approached the Raj Bhavan to claim government formation. Subsequently, Manoj Jarange Patil announced a full hunger strike.

In a statement to reporters, Jarange Patil emphasized the need for honesty towards the Marathas regarding reservations, warning against taking their support for granted. He asserted that no government can withstand the Marathas once they mobilize and cautioned against complacency.

A hunger strike at Azad Maidan is under consideration, with plans for a large-scale protest until reservations are granted. Jarange Patil clarified that the Maratha community does not view the OBC community as adversaries and stressed that their struggle for reservation will persist, regardless of opposition from certain leaders.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Update: Finance Ministry Confirms No Plans for Immediate Implementation

He further noted that no respite will be granted to the Maratha community until reservations are realized, promising a mass hunger strike of unprecedented scale. Jarange Patil firmly stated that the struggle for reservations will continue, regardless of who leads the government.