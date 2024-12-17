Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange to Begin Hunger Strike on January 25, Urges Unity Among Community

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has issued a fervent call for a united gathering of the Maratha community on January 25, 2025, at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, Maharashtra. Declaring a hunger strike to death, Patil aims to press for the fulfillment of long-standing demands for Maratha reservation. In a press conference, Patil urged Marathas from across the state to unite and join the protest in large numbers. “No one should stay at home.

Marathas from every household and corner of the state should come to Antarwali, bringing their children and families,” he said, emphasizing the need for collective action. He appealed to the community to avoid scheduling weddings or other personal events on this day, asserting that this movement takes precedence.

The gathering is expected to commence on the night of January 24, with Patil reiterating his resolve to fast indefinitely if the government fails to fulfill the demands by January 25.

What are Maratha Community Demands?

1. Gazette Notification: The implementation of the Sagesoare committee’s report has been delayed for nearly a year.

2. Kunbi Certificates: Maratha individuals have yet to receive Kunbi caste certificates, a key element in securing reservation under the OBC category.

3. Ordinance for Maratha-Kunbi Reservation:** The ordinance remains unissued, causing further delays in providing constitutional safeguards for the Maratha community.

Patil warned the government to address these demands promptly, stating, “If you do not grant reservation by January 25, the government will face the full force of our protest.” Patil requested all attendees to prepare for a long stay, asking them to bring essentials like bedding, food, and water. He urged participants to avoid staying in hotels and instead set up self-sustaining arrangements at the protest site. While he encouraged fasting as a form of solidarity, he advised against it for those with family obligations.



Patil, visibly weakened from prior hunger strikes, acknowledged the toll the protests have taken on his health. “I can no longer endure long hunger strikes as I once did. Even now, I am struggling to stand,” he said, sharing that he has to rely on medical support such as saline drips. Despite his physical state, Patil reaffirmed his commitment to the cause, stating, “I may not survive this hunger strike, but I will not back down. Even if I am no longer here, my family and the Maratha community must continue this fight.”



In a heartfelt appeal, Patil expressed his unwavering dedication to the Maratha cause, urging the community to maintain its unity and determination. “I will never betray your trust. The expectations of the Maratha society will not be violated as long as I am alive,” he declared.