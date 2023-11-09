Maratha reservation: Manoj Jarange to tour parts of Maharashtra from Nov 15

On Thursday, activist Manoj Jarange announced his plans to embark on a tour of various regions in Maharashtra starting from November 15. His objective is to promote awareness about the Maratha community's reservation demands. Additionally, Jarange urged people not to contribute any money for his tour, as the participants were responsible for their own arrangements.

This agitation is not for earning money, he said holding a press meet at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he is currently under treatment after ending his fast for the quota demand last week. The activist had earlier visited parts of western Maharashtra before he went on a hunger strike last month during the second phase of agitation for the Maratha quota.

Manoj Jarange has established December 24 as the deadline for the resolution of the Maratha reservation matter. Jarange disclosed his upcoming tour schedule, which will commence from Vashi in Dharashiv on November 15 and conclude at Shevgaon in Ahmednagar district on November 23. His tour will take him through various locations, including Solapur, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Raigad, Raigad Fort, Pune, Thane, Palghar, and Nashik.