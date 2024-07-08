Maratha Reservation Movement: Manoj Jarange Patil Demands OBC Quota by July 13

Manoj Jarange Patil is leading the ongoing movement to secure reservation for the Maratha community. He has given the government a deadline of July 13 to meet their demands. Jarange is adamant about obtaining reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC category. In response, Laxman Hake has started a counter-agitation, opposing the reservation from OBC. In the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, Jarange has been organizing meetings across the state, urging supporters to remain vigilant.

Addressing his activists, Jarange emphasized that the Maratha community should receive reservation from OBC by July 13, urging everyone to stay alert. He warned that if the government fails to provide the reservation by the deadline, they would respond strongly in the upcoming assembly elections. Jarange stated that they might decide to field their candidates in all 288 constituencies or remove the existing 288 candidates if their demands are not met.

The Maratha Community's Stance

The Maratha community is not willing to wait indefinitely for reservation. They insist on obtaining reservation from the OBC category to ensure better opportunities for their children. Jarange urged the community to focus on their children's future rather than on political leaders, emphasizing unity and collective action.

He called for 100 percent voter turnout from the Maratha community, highlighting the importance of their unity. Jarange mentioned that if the government does not grant their demands, they will organize the largest gathering of the Maratha community in Maharashtra on a massive ground to decide their next steps. This meeting will determine whether to field their candidates in all 288 constituencies or withdraw their support from the current candidates.