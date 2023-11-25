Maratha reservation: Prime accused arrested in connection with Antarwali Sarathi clash

An arrest has been made in connection with the lathi charge and stone-pelting incident involving the police and Maratha protesters at Antarwali Sarathi. Rishikesh Bedre, along with two others, has been detained. A country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and a basic mobile phone were seized from Bedre. The local crime branch and Ambad police carried out the arrest.

He faces charges under Section 3/25 of the Indian Arms Act, as per the case registered at Ambad police station.

On September 1, in the lathi-charge incident at Antarwali Sarathi, criminal charges were filed against some associates of Manoj Jarange Patil. These charges included conspiring to cause harm to the police officers, causing severe injuries by pelting stones, burning a police vehicle, damaging public property, and related offences. One of the individuals involved is Rishikesh Bedre, a resident of Georai in Beed district, who faces charges under sections 307, 333, 332, 353, and 427.

During the investigation, Rishikesh Kailash Bedre and two others were found in possession of a country-made iron metal pistol valued at Rs 20,000, two live cartridges of 7.65 mm valued at Rs 200, and a basic black mobile phone valued at Rs 1,000. The case has been registered based on the complaint filed by Assistant Police Inspector Ashish Khandekar of the Crime Branch.

Accused sent to judicial custody

After the investigation, on November 24, the police took custody of the four suspects from Georai in Beed district. All three were presented in the Ambad district and sessions court this morning. The court has remanded them in judicial custody until December 2. One of the accused was released to a relative due to a lack of concrete evidence against him.

Activists targeted without reason?

In the Antarwali Sarathi stone-pelting case, the police have detained the three individuals for two months. In response to this action, Manoj Jarange Patil has raised the question of why our workers have been targeted without any reason. He stated, "The government arrested our workers without any reason. We were attacked at Antarwali Sarathi, we had no involvement in it."